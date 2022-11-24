Ababeel Squad launched in Bannu

BANNU: Ababeel Squad, a patrolling force, was launched in Bannu district here on Wednesday to control street crimes and maintain law and order.
The squad was launched by District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal, who said on the occasion that it is the biggest motorbike force consisting of 70 highly trained personnel equipped with modern technologies. He said that Ababeel personnel would patrol the areas that are report street crime.
On the occasion, the district police chief told journalists that the launching of the Ababeel force was a gift for the people of the southern district. He said that along with provision of motorbikes, the new force would also be equipped with modern weapons and communication gadgets.
Dr Iqbal said the new motorbike force would also prove helpful to curb theft and burglary incidents in the district. He asked people to call 15 for help in any emergency and the Ababeel personnel would reach them within five minutes.
KARACHI: A new 10 point grading system is being introduced at the matric and inter levels across the country, under...
KALAYA: The elected councillors and chairpersons of the Local Government on Wednesday staged a protest against the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on...
LAHORE: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has arrested two terrorists, including the most wanted commander of...
ISLAMABAD: A shocking number of 519 people have tested positive for HIV in Islamabad during the last 10 months –...
Aiwan-e-Sadr did not offer any comments on Imran Khan’s claim of maintaining contacts with president on matter
Comments