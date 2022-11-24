NFEH, FPIP organises 12th Fire Safety, Security Convention

Karachi: National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) in collaboration with the Fire Protection Industry of Pakistan (FPIP) is organizing the 12th Fire Safety and Security Convention.

Governor Sindh M. Kamran Tessori & Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah have been invited as chief guest on the occasion.

Engr. Nadeem Ashraf, project head of the event while briefing newsmen about the objectives of the convention said that the convention is aimed at promotion of fire safety and security awareness among all the industries, corporate sector, builders, owners of commercial building, NGOs, fire safety and security professionals.

More than 50 companies will be given awards on the occasion through a stringent evaluation criterion devised purely on a professional basis.The objective of Fire safety awards is to recognize companies for their best efforts, investment, training, awareness and use of modern technology to control fire accidents and save human lives in such incidents, he added.