Water supply restored to two residential sectors

Islamabad: The water supply has finally been restored in sectors G-7 and G-8 after completion of repair work at RL-1 Water Treatment Plant.

According to the details, the Water Management Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiated the repair work some two weeks ago that caused suspension of supply of water to two residential sectors.

The record showed that the civic agency had been constantly receiving complaints from the residents of these sectors about quality and non-supply of water for last many months. The initial assessment found out technical problems after which repair work was initiated at the treatment plant.

The civic agency has been working tirelessly to improve water supply in the city for last few months. In this regard, leakages in the supply lines have been fixed in addition to replacement of pipe lines in different areas of the city. Similarly, damaged portions of conduction lines of tubewells have also been repaired that has resulted in increase of water supply in different areas.

An official informed that they have successfully completed the repair work and now the water is being supplied to the residential sectors through this water treatment plant. “We have examined the quality of water and it is up to the mark.

The residents have also shown their satisfaction over restoration of supply of water that was suspended for quite some time,” he said. He said “Water Management staff members are also cleaning the clarifier water tanks at water works to ensure clean drinking water to residents of Islamabad.” The official said “We have also completed rehabilitation work at Simly Dam that is one of the main sources of clean drinking water. The efforts are underway to address the issue of illegal connections because it is also interrupting smooth supply of water.”