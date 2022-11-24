MBBS mania

If we ask our students what they want to be or do in life, a plurality of them would likely say ‘doctor’ or some other kind of medical profession. Medicine is considered to be a safe and well-paying field in our society, leading to parents pressuring their children to pursue an MBBS. This pressure tends to fall disproportionately on girls.

As a result, MBBS programs have many students who are either not suited for a career in medicine or do not want to be there, and yet, they are under extreme pressure to clear their exams all the same. There have been several instances of students committing suicide after failing their MBBS exams or not getting the grades needed to enter medical school. It is time for us all to remember that not everyone is cut out to be a doctor and that this does not make them deficient in any way. Parents should encourage their students to pursue what they are good at and what they enjoy.

Tehreem Fatima

Kashmore