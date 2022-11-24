False allegations

I have a bone of contention with students claiming that the questions on the recent MDCAT were not covered in the syllabus. My younger brother, who recently sat the MDCAT, confirmed that the topics of the questions were indeed covered in the syllabus. In my opinion, the students who are complaining have either failed to adequately prepare for the test or have not grasped the concepts and thus do not know how to apply them to an unfamiliar context.
Our learning system, after all, is notorious for its reliance on rote-learning and memorizing answers.
Irfan Rasheed Baloch
Karachi
