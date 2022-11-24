Limitations of man

IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan’s call to expedite and intensify action against traffic rules violators, especially one-way violators, came as welcome news. However, the reality is that the traffic police in Islamabad are at a great disadvantage when it comes to enforcing the rules of the roads. Most importantly, they lack cameras and other kinds of technology to catch violators. This means that the rule breakers can only be caught if the traffic police are physically present nearby.
The number of drivers far outnumbers the number of traffic police and the latter cannot be everywhere all at once. If the city authorities are truly serious about reducing traffic violations, they need to equip the traffic police with the technology they are lacking.
Kanwar Khayat
Islamabad
