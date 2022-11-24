SSRL wins fire safety award

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has received the 12th Fire Safety and Security Awards 2022 as an acknowledgement of the company’s concerted efforts towards a safe and secure environment, a statement said on Wednesday.

Wang Guo Qing, head of HSE department at SSRL, received the award on behalf of the company from Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori at the awards ceremony hosted by National Forum for Environment and Health. Syed Nasir Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government, was also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, said, “We at SSRL are fully committed towards the complete safety and well-being of all our workers. Our company takes all possible measures to shield the workers from any mishaps.”

SSRL is developing the Thar Coal Fields Block 1 Mining project, which is part of the Thar Block 1 Integrated Coal Mine Project. It’s a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor priority implementation project.

The project includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa Open-pit Coal Mine project.