Gold gains Rs150/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs150 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs159,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs128 to Rs136,488.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $9 to $1,739 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs1,710 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,483.11.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.