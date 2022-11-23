‘Indo-Pak Punjabi authors propagating harmony’

AMRITSAR: The Punjabi authors feel that the present generation of writers from India and Pakistan were producing literature free of hate and bigotry, the Indian media reported.

The authors from the Sikh holy city exchanged ideas with their counterparts from Pakistan at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, in Narowal district of Pakistan. Deep Davinder, a short story writer, upon his return to the home city, said the Pakistani Punjab authors including Baba Nazmi and Afzal Sahir realise that the authors over a century back produced literature that advocated hate against other communities. However, he said, they felt that the present generation of Punjabi writers were following the philosophy of Guru Nanak and Baba Bulleh Shah who stressed harmony among communities. “The contemporary writers and poets are generating their literature based upon their renewed philosophy.”

Punjabi authors from both the nations stressed that exchange of people and literature should continue without any hiatus. Prominent novelist Baldev Singh Sadaknama and Kendri Sabha president Darshan Buttar were also part of the delegation. Baba Nazmi presented his beautiful ghazal “Tun kyon meri masjid Dhave, Mein kyon torhan mandir Nu”.