135 arrested, Rs1.55 million looted items recovered

Islamabad: The Sangjani Police Station has arrested 135 anti-social elements involved in different criminal activities with the recovery of more than Rs1.55 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.
According to the details, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to the District Police Officers (DPOs) and Police teams to arrest those involved in the street crimes and recover the looted items from their possession.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a...
AMRITSAR: The Punjabi authors feel that the present generation of writers from India and Pakistan were producing...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood has asked the federal government to provide...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs...
Islamabad:Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, has said that conducive US-China relations are good omen...
Rawalpindi: Climate change risk remains a major impediment to human security in Punjab, depicts the outcome of...
Comments