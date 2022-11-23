135 arrested, Rs1.55 million looted items recovered

Islamabad: The Sangjani Police Station has arrested 135 anti-social elements involved in different criminal activities with the recovery of more than Rs1.55 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to the District Police Officers (DPOs) and Police teams to arrest those involved in the street crimes and recover the looted items from their possession.