Pak Navy ship reaches Doha for maritime security

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK on Tuesday reached Doha, Qatar, for maritime security during the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Upon arrival, the ship was received by officials from the Qatari Emiri Navy and the Pakistan Embassy. During the port visit, Commander Qatar Emeri Navy Maj Gen Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti visited the ship. During a meeting with the TABUK commanding officer, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in maritime domain were discussed.
The TABUK commanding officer conveyed well wishes from CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi for the people and the Qatar Emeri Navy for safe and successful conduct of the FIFA World Cup 22.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a...
AMRITSAR: The Punjabi authors feel that the present generation of writers from India and Pakistan were producing...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood has asked the federal government to provide...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs...
Islamabad: The Sangjani Police Station has arrested 135 anti-social elements involved in different criminal activities...
Islamabad:Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, has said that conducive US-China relations are good omen...
Comments