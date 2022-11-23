Pak Navy ship reaches Doha for maritime security

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK on Tuesday reached Doha, Qatar, for maritime security during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Upon arrival, the ship was received by officials from the Qatari Emiri Navy and the Pakistan Embassy. During the port visit, Commander Qatar Emeri Navy Maj Gen Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti visited the ship. During a meeting with the TABUK commanding officer, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in maritime domain were discussed.

The TABUK commanding officer conveyed well wishes from CNS Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi for the people and the Qatar Emeri Navy for safe and successful conduct of the FIFA World Cup 22.