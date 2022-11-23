Man held for trying to molest boy

LAHORE: Ghaziabad police arrested a man who tried to molest a 12-year-old boy. The accused identified as Kashif had tried to molest 12-year-old boy. The victim was playing in a street when the accused took him to his place and attempted to commit unnatural offence with him. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the boy’s mother Parveen Asghar.

Newborn found dead: A newborn baby was found dead in a garbage dump in the limits of Islampura police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the newborn was abandoned soon after birth and may have died due to starvation. It was possible that an unwed mother attempted to abort the child to escape social stigma, or it may be a case of female feticide. Police were checking records at hospitals, nursing homes and with midwives to identify the newborn child’s mother. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Man held for killing child: A man allegedly killed his tenant's four-year-old son in Liaqatabad police area here on Tuesday. Accused Waseem crushed child Moin Ahmed under the wheels of his car. Waseem wanted to vacate the rented house. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father. Police said the facts would come out after the investigation, while the body of the four-year-old child was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Man’s tortured body recovered from canal: A 28-year-old man was recovered dead from the BRB Canal in Barki police area on Tuesday. The deceased’s body had borne marks of torture which implied that the victim, yet to be identified, was tortured to death and later his body was thrown into the canal. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary to ascertain the cause of death. Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth was found dead near open drain in Shadman area on Tuesday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.

Three injured in fire incident: Three persons were injured when fire broke out in a house on Walton Road on Tuesday. The injured persons had established a petrol agency in the house. The rescuers shifted the injured persons to hospital.

Two persons commit suicide: Two persons including a young girl committed suicide in different parts of the city on Tuesday. A 16-year-old girl identified as Zara committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in Data Darbar police area. Yet in another incident, a 46-year-old man, identified as Javed Iqbal, ended his life in the same style in Barki police area. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue.

Youth shot dead: An 18-year-old youth, identified as Saram, was shot dead by unknown persons in Green Town police area on Tuesday. The assassins shot the victim in the head. The police shifted the body to the mortuary and started probing the incident from different angles including old enmity and robbery-cum-murder.

Meanwhile, Edhi Foundation buried six unidentified bodies in different graveyards of the City on Tuesday. The bodies were recovered from Manawan, Mughalpura, Chowki Jiabagga and Masti Gate police station areas.