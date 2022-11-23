Smog awareness counters set up

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar distributed pamphlets for awareness on smog and air pollution among the citizens on Tuesday.
Prof Dr Al-Fareed said that due to the increasing threat of climate change like smog, air pollution and other problems we have to take precautionary measures and create awareness among the general public for which special counters have been set up in the OPD & Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said that there is a dire need for motorcyclists to ensure strict use of glasses and avoid to go outside the homes if any hurdles in breathing.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a...
AMRITSAR: The Punjabi authors feel that the present generation of writers from India and Pakistan were producing...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood has asked the federal government to provide...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs...
Islamabad: The Sangjani Police Station has arrested 135 anti-social elements involved in different criminal activities...
Islamabad:Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, has said that conducive US-China relations are good omen...
Comments