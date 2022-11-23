Setting up of Ehsaas Protection Fund discussed

LAHORE: Dr Sania Nishtar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday decided to establish the Ehsaas Protection Fund to extend free treatment facilities to deserving patients.

Chairing a meeting at 7 Club Road regarding the programme, Dr Sania and Dr Yasmin stated patients would get treatment regardless ID cards limit issues and the treatment would be accorded from Ehsaas Protection Fund. Dr Sania said the programme would be implemented by the Punjab Health Department. Dr Sania maintained that in the first phase, the programme would be started in all major teaching hospitals of the province as it was being taken as the top priority of the provincial government. Dr Yasmin asked Secretary Health to prepare PC1 of Ehsaas Tahaffuz program as soon as possible.