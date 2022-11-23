Setting up of Ehsaas Protection Fund discussed

LAHORE: Dr Sania Nishtar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday decided to establish the Ehsaas Protection Fund to extend free treatment facilities to deserving patients.
Chairing a meeting at 7 Club Road regarding the programme, Dr Sania and Dr Yasmin stated patients would get treatment regardless ID cards limit issues and the treatment would be accorded from Ehsaas Protection Fund. Dr Sania said the programme would be implemented by the Punjab Health Department. Dr Sania maintained that in the first phase, the programme would be started in all major teaching hospitals of the province as it was being taken as the top priority of the provincial government. Dr Yasmin asked Secretary Health to prepare PC1 of Ehsaas Tahaffuz program as soon as possible.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a...
AMRITSAR: The Punjabi authors feel that the present generation of writers from India and Pakistan were producing...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood has asked the federal government to provide...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs...
Islamabad: The Sangjani Police Station has arrested 135 anti-social elements involved in different criminal activities...
Islamabad:Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, has said that conducive US-China relations are good omen...
Comments