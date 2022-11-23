LWMC lifts 6,200 ton waste

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) lifted more than 6,200 tons of waste from the city during the last 24 hours.
Company officials said 580 tons was lifted from Gulberg Town, 750 tons from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 750 tons from Allama Iqbal Town, 650 tons from Samanabad Town, 530 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town, 670 tons from Nishtar Town, 590 tons from Ravi Town, 550 tons from Shalimar Town and 520 tons from Wagah town. Furthermore, 450 tons was lifted from Saggian and 150 tons from Rajgarh centre. CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar stated that the work of mechanical washing and sweeping was also going on all major roads and commercial markets.
