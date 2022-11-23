‘No out-of-course question in MDCAT’

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, has said that no question is out-of-course in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT), conducted by the varsity on November 13. He has also ruled out any error in the answer key to the multiple-choice question paper.

“The result of the test has been prepared and handed over to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for display on its website,” said Prof Rathore while presiding over a meeting of academic and administrative heads at UHS Jinnah Campus on Tuesday.

He congratulated the faculty and the staff on the successful conduct of the test. He added that the admission process would start in the next few days following the directions of PMC. UHS VC said that subject specialists from various colleges thoroughly analyzed the MDCAT question paper. “Two different committees validated each question and the answer key of the MDCAT paper.They have confirmed that the MDCAT is fully compliant with the PMC syllabus,” claimed Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore adding that the entire process from MDCAT to admissions had been made evidence-based and transparent.

UO signs MoUs with three varsities: The University of Okara (UO) on Tuesday has entered into pacts with three universities - Govt Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur (GSCWU), the University of Poonch Rawalakot (UPR) and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Bahawalpur - for academic and research collaborations regarding the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). UO VC Prof Dr M Wajid and the VC, UPR, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar signed the first MoU. Under this pact, the two universities will hold joint international conferences, seminars and webinars on various areas of pure and social sciences.

Special kids need lifelong help: : Dr Zara Kiran, head of consultancy, FSP Department of Rising Sun Education & Welfare Society said on Tuesday that children with special needs require lifelong assistance and attention from their parents.

Addressing an interactive workshop on “Health and Hygiene” for parents of children with special needs at Rising Sun Education & Welfare Society at DHA campus, Dr Kiran said it was very essential to focus on health issues of special kids because any infectious disease could affect other kids at the school. She said to keep such kids healthy it was important for their parents to know how to look after their kids in the winter season when infectious diseases were on the rise. She elaborated different methods to maintain the health of such kids. Her stress was on inculcating habit of cleaning teeth twice a day especially before going to bed. Dr Kiran involved parents in her lecture and told them that she was also having two special kids and that was why she was well aware of the troubles of such parents.