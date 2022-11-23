Italy PM takes another investigative reporter to court

ROME: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking one of Italy´s best-known investigative journalists to court for alleged defamation, he said Tuesday, in the second such trial since she took power last month.

Emiliano Fittipaldi, who works for left-wing daily Domani, and his editor Stefano Feltri stand accused of distorting facts in an article last year which suggested Meloni had tried to help a friend win a government contract during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, rejected the claim and sued. A judge in Rome ruled last week that the case should go to court, Fittipaldi said. Meloni´s lawyer confirmed the date had been set for July 10, 2024. «I only reported true news,» Fittipaldi told AFP Tuesday, adding that he and Domani would continue to report on the government, including on «thorny» issues.