Cuban singer Pablo Milanes dies in Madrid at 79

HAVANA: Acclaimed Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early on Tuesday in Spain, where he had been hospitalized in recent days, his agent said. He was 79.
“It is with great pain and sadness that we inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanes died this morning, November 22, in Madrid,” his agency said on the singer´s official Facebook page. Cuba´s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Twitter that “culture in Cuba is mourning the passing” of Milanes.
The writer of songs such as “Yolanda” and “Breve espacio” had been hospitalized in Madrid, where he had lived since 2017 so that he could receive medical treatment. On November 11, his office said he was “stable” and being treated for a series of recurrent infections that in recent months had been affecting his health.
