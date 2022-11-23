Kazakhstan rejects criticism of presidential election

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan has dismissed international criticism of its presidential vote, in which incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a landslide re-election victory.

The foreign ministry said late on Monday that a report on the ballot by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) “lacks objectivity”. It contains “biased conclusions, demonstrating a complete unwillingness to recognise the development of the internal situation” in the energy-rich Central Asian country, he said.

The ministry also accused the report of “unsubstantiated and unconfirmed allegations”. The OSCE said on Monday that Sunday´s snap election lacked “competitiveness” and showed the need for reforms.

According to final results published on Tuesday, Tokayev cemented his grip on power for a second term, winning 81.31 percent of the vote. The outcome came as no surprise, as Tokayev´s five opponents were virtually unknown and none of them scored double digits.

The European Union on Tuesday urged Kazakhstan to “increase political pluralism and citizens´ participation in political life” and to “implement fully” the recommendations of the OSCE.

Brussels nevertheless said it welcomed the “wider political and socio-economic reforms” in Kazakhstan, which is rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes.