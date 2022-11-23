Prince Andrew heckler will not be prosecuted: Crown Office

EDINBURGH: A 22-year-old man who heckled Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother Queen Elizabeth II´s coffin in Edinburgh will not be prosecuted, the Crown Office said on Tuesday.

“After full and careful consideration of all facts and circumstances, the case was dealt with by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution,” a spokesman said. The incident occurred as Andrew, the queen´s second son, walked in the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to St Giles´ Cathedral on September 12.

As it passed, a heckler called Andrew a “sick old man” in reference to his links to the American paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims of sex with a minor. Andrew, who denied the claims, settled a US civil lawsuit over the allegations in February for an undisclosed sum.