Syria provides ‘drone lab’ for warring parties

BEIRUT: Syria´s 11-year war has provided a “drone laboratory” to countries, jihadists and other armed groups -- with some weapons trialled and later deployed in Ukraine -- peace monitors said on Tuesday.
Six countries have deployed 39 models of military drones over the bloody war´s course, according to a new report published Tuesday by Dutch-based peace-building organisation PAX. “Countries and non-state armed groups have tested various new types of drones and explored how their uses can improve military tactics and strategies,” PAX said.
Iran, Israel, Russia, Turkey, the United States and Syria´s military have all made use of drone technology in Syria, the report said, perfecting technologies for use in other conflicts.
