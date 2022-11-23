Kim’s sister slams UN for ‘double standards’

SEOUL: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed the UN Security Council for double standards after it convened a meeting over Pyongyang´s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, state media said on Tuesday.
The North fired an ICBM on Friday in one of its most powerful tests yet, prompting the Security Council to convene an open meeting on Monday in New York. Kim Jong Un´s sister, Yo Jong, accused the UNSC of turning “blind eyes to the very dangerous military drills” of Seoul and Washington and “their greedy arms buildup”.
“This is evidently the application of double-standards,” she said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). A divided Security Council slammed Friday´s launch but stopped short of issuing a formal statement because of opposition from China and Russia.
The US, Britain, France, India and Australia were among the 14 Security Council members to strongly condemn the launch of the ICBM, which landed about 200-km from Japan´s coastline. The 14 signatories said in a joint statement the latest launch was a serious escalation “and poses an unequivocal threat to international peace and security”.
