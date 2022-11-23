Barcelona to impose water restrictions due to drought

BARCELONA: Barcelona will impose water use restrictions such as banning swimming pools from being filled due to a drought affecting large parts of Spain, local officials said on Tuesday.

The city and its surrounding area will as of Friday be put under a “drought alert”, joining other parts of the northeastern region of Catalonia. “Months of little rain has forced us to take new decisions in order to minimise the consequences of this drought,” Patricia Plaja, the spokeswoman for the regional government of Catalonia, told reporters.

The alert imposes restrictions on water use for farmers, factories and livestock breeders, and bans using water to fill swimming pools. There will be no water rationing for domestic use. It is the first time since 2008 that a “drought alert” has been issued for Barcelona, Spain´s second largest city.