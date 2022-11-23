Pooran gives up captaincy of WI white-ball teams

MIAMI: Nicholas Pooran has resigned as captain of the West Indies white-ball teams following a disastrous showing last month at the T20 World Cup in Australia

“I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup,” said Pooran who also relinquishes the captaincy of the One-day International team.

“I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year.

“The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews.