Funds arranged for Green Shirts for SA tour

KARACHI: Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Haider Hussain has said that the matter of participation of Pakistan in the Nations Cup to be organised by the FIH in South Africa has been resolved.

A PHF statement issued on Tuesday said the funds had been arranged for Pakistan team to go to South Africa. “National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) have assured us of financial support,” said PHF.

In this regard, a delegation of PHF met NBP president Rahmat Hasnie the other day, Haider said.

“PHF will enter into a long-term agreement with the NBP for the promotion of hockey. In the past, the NBP has played a role in the promotion of the national game,” the PHF Secretary General said.

He also said that PSB had also assured funds for the tour.

Pakistan team is now only waiting for visas, he said. As soon as visas are available, the team will leave for South Africa, he said.

The Nations Cup is a very important tournament for Pakistan. If they did not participate, they would face a fine of 15,000 euros and possibly a ban. By participating in the Nations Cup, Pakistan might get the opportunity to play in the Pro-League.