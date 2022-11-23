Northern facing defeat against KP

LAHORE: Northern are facing a defeat in their tenth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after a poor day against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sindh and Central Punjab are poised for draws against Balochistan and Southern Punjab, respectively, at the LCCA Ground and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed their first innings at 241 for five. The lower order performed superbly to take their side to an imposing 444-run total -– a 221-run first innings lead. Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for 91. Mohammad Imran (55 not out), Khalid Usman (38) and Sajid Khan (23) played well.

Northern were then reduced to 46 for four by close of play (175 runs behind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). Imran followed his batting performance with a three-wicket spell.

Sindh declared their first innings at 644 for six after resuming at 607 for four. Saad Khan was dismissed for 87 0ff 141 balls (nine fours, one six). Fawad Alam returned undefeated on 62 off 168 balls.

Kashif Bhatti with three wickets was the most successful bowler for Balochistan. In reply to Sindh’s mammoth score, Balochistan finished the day at 240 for two with Imran Butt scoring an unbeaten 105 off 171 balls (18 fours). Abdul Wahid Bangalzai scored 52 while Imran’s opening partner Haseebullah contributed 44. When bails were drawn for the day captain Asad Shafiq (35 not out) was at the crease with Imran.