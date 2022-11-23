No doubt I am Spain’s leader, says Enrique

DOHA: Spain coach Luis Enrique insisted Tuesday that he is the team’s leader in the absence of any obvious star player, ahead of their first World Cup game against Costa Rica.

World Cup winner and captain Sergio Busquets tends to keep a low profile, while youngsters like Ansu Fati and Pedri could one day become stars in their own right but are still developing.

“The leader of the national team has to be the coach,” Luis Enrique told a press conference the day before Spain open their campaign against Los Ticos. I have to say I am the leader because who will believe in what I tell them, if there is any doubt.

“I decide who plays, when we travel, how we play, I am a leader who gives solutions to the team.

“I am delighted to be here, to debut as coach at a World Cup, enjoy this party of football, have the last training session this afternoon and take on the first game with joy.”

Spain have the third youngest squad at the World Cup, with Luis Enrique leaning on younger talents while some older players like Sergio Ramos were left out of the squad.

“It’s very positive because young players bring energy to the team, we try to manage that with the experience we have as staff,” said Luis Enrique. The coach admitted that the worst moment of the tournament so far came last week when he exercised that leadership, replacing Gaya with Alejandro Balde, after the Valencia defender suffered a sprained ankle. —AFP