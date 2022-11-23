JUI-F objects to Sindh govt’s decision to hire music teachers

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh General Secretary Khalid Mehmood Soomro has said that his party rejects the provincial government’s decision to recruit music teachers at the state-run educational institutions.
“The provincial government is going against Islam and serving the West. After handing over government schools to anti-Islam NGOs, dangerous consequences have started to emerge within a short time,” a statement released by the party quoted Soomro as saying. “We are surprised that on the one hand the recruitment of instructors teaching Quranic, Arabic and Islamic studies has been stopped in Sindh, while on the other, the appointment of instructors for teaching singing and dancing is being done in haste.”
He appealed to Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take notice of this, and talk to the leadership of the PPP and the provincial government. “If the decision of recruiting music teachers is not withdrawn, there will be a very severe reaction.”
