Special kids need lifelong help

LAHORE:Dr Zara Kiran, head of consultancy, FSP Department of Rising Sun Education & Welfare Society said on Tuesday that children with special needs require lifelong assistance and attention from their parents.

Addressing an interactive workshop on “Health and Hygiene” for parents of children with special needs at Rising Sun Education & Welfare Society at DHA campus, Dr Kiran said it was very essential to focus on health issues of special kids because any infectious disease could affect other kids at the school. She said to keep such kids healthy it was important for their parents to know how to look after their kids in the winter season when infectious diseases were on the rise.

She elaborated different methods to maintain the health of such kids. Her stress was on inculcating habit of cleaning teeth twice a day especially before going to bed. Dr Kiran involved parents in her lecture and told them that she was also having two special kids and that was why she was well aware of the troubles of such parents. Several parents attended the workshop and offered their feedback.