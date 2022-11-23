Capacity building workshop for emerging women leaders ends

Islamabad : The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), an academic wing of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), conducted a five-day programme titled, Capacity Building of Emerging Women Leaders, for the female faculty and administration of the higher education institutions (HEIs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The programme was held at the University of Peshawar. NAHE launched its “Women Leadership Programme” in 2021 for senior women leaders and built a capacity of 80 senior women leaders from HEIs across Pakistan during 2021-22.

This year, NAHE is considering the mid-career women leadership and organising the programme in each province to ensure maximum participation by facilitating the women participants at their doorstep. The first of this series was conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 30 participants from over 20 public universities joined the programme. Advisor (Academics, Curriculum & NAHE) HEC, Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan welcomed the participants during the opening session. He highlighted the strengths and potential areas of growth for them.

This programme ensures the capacity building of emerging women leaders by focusing on equity and opportunities for women in the higher education sector as it comprehensively covers modules regarding Leadership Communication, Ascertaining Self Identity, Laws, Policies & Regulations, as well as Financial & Procurement Management. Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq, CEO Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi Baela Jamil, Dean Social Sciences and Humanities, University Kotli Azad Jammu & Kashmir Dr. Sabahat Akram, Head of Department (Gender Studies) University of Peshawar Dr. Anoosh Khan, and Senior Procurement Specialist at World Bank Rehan Hyder joined the programme and enlightened the participants.