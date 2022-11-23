Rawalpindi : On the directions of the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate continues crackdown on illegal housing schemes, says a press pelease.

RDA has already lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against two illegal housing schemes at Chakri Road. Any advertisement on their part is an attempt to deceive people. RDA has also lodged FIRs against three illegal housing schemes at Chak Beli road, and Rawat Rawalpindi. It is also informed to the general public that Green Lake City is fake housing scheme and advertising on social media.

RDA has warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. are illegal.

Therefore, RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in illegal housing schemes. Moreover, on direction of the DG RDA, MP&TE Directorate has stated awareness program for sponsors to stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme on print/social media and should contact RDA for getting NOC / approval of the scheme as per law. He said some owners / developers wrongly spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA.