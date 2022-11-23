Action against criminal activities

Islamabad: The Shalimar, Golra and Sangjani police teams have arrested five suspects during the crackdown on ‘sheesha’ centres, illegal LPG filling and petrol sellers and recovered ‘sheesha’, diesel and filling equipment from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against the ‘sheesha’ centres and illegal activities in order to eliminate this menace from the city and special efforts are also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities. A Shalimar police team apprehended two accused during the crackdown against ‘sheesha’ centre. The accused were identified as Mir Mansoor and Huzaifa. Police team also recovered ‘sheesha’, hookah and flavours from their possession.

While, Golra police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Binyamin and Touseef Ahmed and recovered 30 litres diesel from their possession. Similarly, Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Abid Ullah involved in illegally filling and recovered cylinders and gas filling equipment from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Safety of lives and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of Islamabad capital police.