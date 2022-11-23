Regimental store inaugurated for welfare of police personnel

Islamabad: A regimental store has been inaugurated at Islamabad capital police security division for the welfare of police personnel on the direction of Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Essential items will be available at low rates, and all items in the regimental store are kept on a no profit or loss basis.

Capital Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan has formed a committee to maintain the quality and rates of standard items in the store. SSP Security will chair the committee, while DSP headquarters has been made in charge of and Welfare Officer Security Division as a member of the committee. The purpose of the regimental store is to make sure the availability of all foodstuffs and other essential items at very low rates under one roof. All the items in the regimental store are kept on a no-profit basis.