Retrieval of encroached land demanded

MANSEHRA: The people and local government representatives have threatened to come onto the streets to protest if the Communication and Works Department didn’t retrieve land occupied by the housing societies and traders along the Mansehra-Lassan Nawab road.
“The Communication and Works Department has recently carried out a survey and unearthed main artery links Mansehra with Pulrah and Lassan Nawab has been encroached by housing societies and traders but even then no action has been initiated against them,” Habibur Rehman Tanoli, the general councillor of Pulrah, told reporters here.
Flanked by a group of locals, he said that the Mansehra-Lassan Nawab road was already in a highly dilapidated condition and now encroached miseries to passengers.
