Three day annual book fair kicks off at Agriculture University

PESHAWAR: The three-day annual book fair kicked off at Agriculture University Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Wahab inaugurated the event. About 100 publishers and private publication houses hailing from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar displayed 80 stalls.

Asfandyar Rabbani, nazim Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) University campus, Arshad Khan, nazim Peshawar University and spokesperson, Owias Khan and student activists and workers were present at the event. They visited the venue of the book fair and encouraged the organizers of the annual event.

Speakers in their brief remarks on the occasion pointed out that books were gateways to revolutionizing the brains of young students and urged them to give up too much use of social media and take advantage of the wonderful modern tool - internet.

A large number of students and teachers from schools and colleges in and around Peshawar attended the opening day of the event and showed keen interest in different titles on wide range of disciplines and topics ranging from medical, engineering, agriculture, startups online business, IT, mass communication, business management, entrepreneurship, philosophy, politics and literature.

The 11th annual book fair was arranged under the auspices of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) Agriculture University at its main Library Lawn where books on a variety of topics in English, Urdu and Pashto were available at 30 to 50 percent discount prices.

Opening the event, Prof Syed Wahab said such positive events on the campuses provided a rare opportunity to young students to get engaged in something creative with an objective to boost up their imaginative flight as it would help them promote book culture.

The habit of reading books played a significant role in enhancing mental strengths, he added. The visiting guests were given a set of books. A few bookstalls had the facility of online home delivery on the fasttrack system.

Ahmad Faraz, a student of a college in Peshawar while sharing his views told that he and his four colleagues purchased some bestselling books at 50 percent discount price at a bookstall and found the event quite interesting

Visitors thronged the stalls displaying traditional foods, and winter garments all the day long.