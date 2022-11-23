Filtration plant inaugurated

LAKKI MARWAT: A water filtration plant was inaugurated in Serai Naurang town of lskki Marwat district on Tuesday.

Ddeputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar inaugurated the filtration plant which was completed with the support of Helping Hand for Relief and Development Pakistan global humanitarian and relief organisation.

Naurang tehsil council chairman Azizullah Khan, additional AC Gohar Ali, NC chairman Munawar Khan and officials of tehsil municipal administration were also present.