KP government to launch Insaf Taleem Card scheme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs998.500 million to be released by the Finance Department for launching Insaf Taleem Card in the province during the financial year 2022-23.

The scheme is expected to benefit the students enrolled in government colleges and facing hardships in paying annual/semester admission fees. Presently, as many as 2,44,858 students are enrolled in 274 colleges of KP.

The chief minister, while addressing the meeting, said the launching of the Insaf Taleem Card was a revolutionary step of the KP government, which would ensure the provision of free education to the students enrolled in public sector colleges.

Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Muhammad Ali Saif briefed media persons about the decisions of the cabinet.

They said the launching of the Insaf Taleem Card was the second flagship project of the KP government after the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, which will benefit millions of students in the province.

The cabinet, the ministers said, okayed the review of forest duty on various forest products to achieve the enhanced revenue targets as well as increase the rate of timber in the local market.

The appointment of Dr Syed Subhanullah Shah, a retired professor, was approved as Member Technical (BS-21), Environmental Protection Tribunal Peshawar for three years.

The cabinet gave the go-ahead to the Health Professional Allowance to the Assistant Director Homeo/ Tibb (BS-17) and Homeopathic Doctors and Tabbibs (BS-16) serving in various government-run health facilities.

The ministers said the cabinet approved renaming the Category-D Hospital Maidan, Lower Dir as “Shaheed Malik Jehan Alam Hospital Maidan Dir-Lower” as a token of recognition for the services rendered by Malik Liaqat Ali, MPA and his family for the area.

Malik Jehan Alam embraced martyrdom on August 6, this year during an assassination attempt made on the life of his brother MPA Malik Liaqat Ali.

The cabinet agreed to support the World Bank’s National Health Support Project for strengthening primary health care in KP. The draft agreement between the Provincial Housing Authority, KP government and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority was okayed for the construction of 1,320 flats at Jalozai Housing Scheme, Nowshera district.

The cabinet approved the proposal for getting the site measuring over six Kanal at Warsak road vacated by the Irrigation Department and handing it over to the Housing Department for carrying out developmental work to establish a multi-storey commercial and residential building.

The cabinet approved the extension of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational and Training Institution Ordinance 1971 to Cadet College Mamad Gat (Mohmand) to give legal cover to the college.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Research Endowment Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was okayed to include public sector colleges, reconstitute the board of directors, reshape powers and functions of the board and other related provisions and audit of the fund by the AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cabinet approved the mutation of 100 kanal state land in the name of Higher Education Department for the establishment of the Gomal University campus in Tank.

The recommendations of the cabinet committee were okayed for the creation of a new zone i.e. Zone-VI, which will include the areas like Upper Kohistan Upper, Lower Kohistan Lower, Kolai Pallas Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Buner and Shangla, Tank and Backward areas of Swabi (Gadoon), Haripur and Mansehra.

The cabinet approved enhancing the current support price of wheat from Rs. 2600 per 40 kg to Rs3000 per 40 kg to encourage the growers and achieve the goal of wheat self-sufficiency.

The appointment of Muhammad Arshad , PCS(SG) BS-20 as Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities Commission was given the nod.

The cabinet approved the establishment of Juvenile Justice Committees in all divisions of the province under the Juvenile Justice System Act of 2018.