Fazl to address rally in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) deputy provincial chief and former senator Hidayatullah Shah on Tuesday said his party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would address a record public gathering here on November 26.

“We have finalised preparations for the public gathering to be addressed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. This power show of our party would change the political scenario of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told a public meeting held in the Perhana area here. He said that Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf government also failed as its federal government and was expelled from power through a no-confidence motion tabled jointly by the mainstream political parties.