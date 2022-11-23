ECP kicks off women voters’ registration in 10 districts

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is carrying out campaigns in 10 districts, including the merged areas, for registration of women voters and other groups as well as to issue them computerized national identity cards.
A meeting of the Gender and Disability Electoral Working Group of the ECP was held in this regard with Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Javed Rehmat in the chair.
The meeting was told that ECP was observing Voters Day on December 7 and the main function in this regard will be held in Peshawar while similar events would be arranged in all other districts.
