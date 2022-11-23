CM promises all help to make security secretariat functional

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday pledged to ensure the complete operationalisation of the security secretariat appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders.

He was chairing a meeting that reviewed the progress on the functionalisation of the Provincial Security Secretariat (PSS).

Advisor to Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Baber Saleem Swati, Commander 11th Corps Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary

Shahab Ali Shah and

other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that the meeting of the apex committee should be held after every six months for policy-level decisions besides holding the quarterly meeting of the provincial steering committee.

It was decided that the Fusion Cell at HQ 11 Corps Peshawar would be integrated with PSS for quick information sharing.

The chair directed the relevant stakeholders to prepare a strategy for dealing with illegal SIMs, non-custom paid vehicles, cybercrimes, explosives and extortion cases.

It was decided that the PSS would share monthly progress reports of stakeholders with CM Secretariat and HQ 11 Corps, Peshawar whereas the Home department would provide a mechanism to the public, on its website, for reporting extortion and illegal cases through PSS.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed about the PSS software, its inception, functioning, overall progress and issues pertaining to the PSS.

The chief secretary said that the existing staff of the Home Department has been repurposed for performing duties at PSS. He said that regular meetings were being held with federal agencies/departments for quick information sharing and fast-track operations of the PSS.