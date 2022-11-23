Asleep at the wheel

This refers to the letter, ‘Speeding kills’ (November 17, 2022) by Bahram Khalid. The letter highlights the dangers of speeding and the lack of attention from law-enforcement to this issue.
It is time for the traffic police to do the job the people of Balochistan are paying them to do.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
