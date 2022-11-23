 
Wednesday November 23, 2022
Asleep at the wheel

November 23, 2022

This refers to the letter, ‘Speeding kills’ (November 17, 2022) by Bahram Khalid. The letter highlights the dangers of speeding and the lack of attention from law-enforcement to this issue.

It is time for the traffic police to do the job the people of Balochistan are paying them to do.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah

