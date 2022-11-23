Rowdy roads

The traffic on the roads of Lahore has reached extremely high levels. Aggravated motorists are not following the relevant regulations and hurling abuse at each other and getting into fights.
The traffic police needs to strictly implement the rules and should be available at all times to discipline rash and rowdy motorists.
Fatma Tahir
Lahore
