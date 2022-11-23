 
Wednesday November 23, 2022
Newspost

Rowdy roads

November 23, 2022

The traffic on the roads of Lahore has reached extremely high levels. Aggravated motorists are not following the relevant regulations and hurling abuse at each other and getting into fights.

The traffic police needs to strictly implement the rules and should be available at all times to discipline rash and rowdy motorists.

Fatma Tahir

Lahore

