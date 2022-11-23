Pakistan has faced many challenges since 2018, when the PTI-led government came to power. All the expectations the nation had from the new leadership were dashed within a short span of three-and-a-half years. Crisis after crisis emerged in the country, with a hapless Imran Khan at the helm. Ultimately the party’s government collapsed due to its poor economic performance and diplomatic failures. Although the newly-formed coalition government brought somewhat of a turnaround by averting default, most of the same challenges remain.

Inflation is on the rise, flood affectees lack food and shelter and the mystery of how to revive the economy remains unsolved. Instead of focusing on these core issues, the country is in the grip of political instability caused by the PTI-led long march. Winter is around the corner, and we already seem to be running low on gas and electricity. Meanwhile, on the diplomatic front, the government is striving to rebuild ties with the West and China, both of which were damaged on the PTI’s watch. It will take dynamic and visionary leadership to overcome these myriad challenges

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob