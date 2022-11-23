Problematic new normal

Recently, many students seeking admission into MBBS programmes sat their MDCATs. However, since the pandemic, the format of the MDCAT test has gone through drastic changes. The exams have been shifted online and many students are unfamiliar with how to sit the test in this mode.

They lack the practice of solving problems using PCs or tablets. Furthermore, there is a lot of confusion concerning what to do in case of an equipment malfunction or if the internet is down. The government should come up with a plan to properly facilitate those taking the next round of MDCATs.

Hareem Hasnain

Lahore