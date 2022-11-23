Blood-soaked saga

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Justice for Perween’ (November 22, 2022). Unfortunately, the acquittal of the accused in the murder Perween Rahman adds yet another chapter to the history of injustice in Pakistan. Perween Rahman spent her life fighting for the rights of the less fortunate. Her only mistake was doing so in a country where the criminal class exercises more influence than brave activists like herself.
Pakistanis have, by now, become numb to instances where the system fails to dispense justice. Despite this fact, the public appears in no mood to make any changes. The same kind of people keep running our affairs. Each faction has supporters that believe everyone is guilty except for the one they follow. And so, this wretched saga continues.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
This refers to the letter, ‘Speeding kills’ by Bahram Khalid. The letter highlights the dangers of speeding and...
The traffic on the roads of Lahore has reached extremely high levels. Aggravated motorists are not following the...
Pakistan has faced many challenges since 2018, when the PTI-led government came to power. All the expectations the...
Recently, many students seeking admission into MBBS programmes sat their MDCATs. However, since the pandemic, the...
This letter has reference to the news report ‘President won’t stop COAS appointment summary: Qureshi’ ....
The current government assumed power to curb inflation and provide relief to the people. Over seven months on, the...
Comments