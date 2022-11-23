Blood-soaked saga

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Justice for Perween’ (November 22, 2022). Unfortunately, the acquittal of the accused in the murder Perween Rahman adds yet another chapter to the history of injustice in Pakistan. Perween Rahman spent her life fighting for the rights of the less fortunate. Her only mistake was doing so in a country where the criminal class exercises more influence than brave activists like herself.

Pakistanis have, by now, become numb to instances where the system fails to dispense justice. Despite this fact, the public appears in no mood to make any changes. The same kind of people keep running our affairs. Each faction has supporters that believe everyone is guilty except for the one they follow. And so, this wretched saga continues.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi