No gas on the block

The residents of Block 8, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi have been facing a tough situation in the face of little or no supply of gas. The Residents Association, a registered body, has repeatedly tried on behalf of the area’s residents to get the attention of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), but to no avail. Even letters addressed to the SSGC chief have failed to do anything at all.

Over the last three years, the supply situation has gone from bad to worse. Currently, it is all but non-existent. For the last three years, we have been purchasing gas cylinders to make it through the winter despite paying our gas bills. How long will this last?

Javeria Khan

Karachi