Chokers’ syndrome

I wish to draw attention to the recent performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the T20 World Cup. The numbers paint a problematic picture that must be addressed. Out of eight T20 world cups we have made it to six semi-finals but only brought home one trophy. Our team falters when it matters most. Undoubtedly, our team has some training in how to overcome high-pressure situations. And yet, we have yet to see much evidence of this on the field.

Arsalan Ahmad

Karachi