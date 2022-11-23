LCCI export trophies distributed

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman distributed Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) export trophies to nineteen exporters at a ceremony at Governors’ House Lahore on Tuesday, a statement said.

The Governor’s Trophy was awarded to Six-B Food Industries.

The recipients of the Best Export Performance Trophy included Spinning Mills, Millat Tractors, Marhaba Laboratories, Supreme Rice Mills, Pacific Pharma, Haji M. Rice and Processing, Selmore Pharmaceutical, Pharmasol, General Fan Company, Asian Food Industries, Dr. Masood Homoeopathic Pharmaceuticals, Stellar International, and Epesol Pvt Ltd.

Similarly, The Best Export Brand Trophy was awarded to Khawaja Rice Processors, Vital Foods, Diamond Jumbolon, Kalamkar, and Gelatin Industries.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor termed the business community an important pillar of economy, saying no country could move forward without its due role. He apprised the participants that the government was ensuring maximum facilities for the business community and investors.