PTEA demands zero rating status

LAHORE: The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) urged the government to resume zero rating status for exporters on Tuesday, saying the cost of doing business had increased to “unsustainable levels”.

In a statement, PTEA chief Khurram Mukhtar said implementation of a 17 percent general sales tax and withdrawal of zero-rating (SRO 1125) had led to a severe liquidity crunch for the exporters. He also expressed dismay over delays in payments of sales tax refunds to the exporters.

Mukhtar added that the textile exports had nosedived by 15.23 percent in October 2022, from $1.60 billion to $1.35 billion, over the corresponding month of last year. “The textile exporters are witnessing an extreme liquidity crisis,” he said.

PTEA chief said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had failed to pay the sales tax refunds within 72 hours. The payment of exporters’ refund claims had been stopped for over a month, he added.

“Billions of rupees, which should be utilised as a working capital in industry, are stuck with the FBR at all times as a result of tax collection and refund mechanism."

Mukhtar emphasised that the delays in refunds were affecting working capital of the exporters, putting their businesses to halt by hampering their export activities. “It is ultimately affecting the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which are continuously declining,” he said.