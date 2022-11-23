Stocks inch up on positive MSCI tidings

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday as MSCI added four domestic companies in its frontier market index for Pakistan, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index increased 0.39 percent or 167.44 points to close the day at 42,928.63 points against 42,761.19 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 43,074.17 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,761.19 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Ltd said, “Stocks closed higher on speculations ahead of SBP policy announcement this week.”

Upbeat data on current account deficit narrowing by 47 percent for July-October 2022 and finance minister’s assurance over the settlement of maturing Sukuk dollar bonds next month played a catalytic role in a bullish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 64.90 points or 0.41 percent to stand at 15,792.32 points compared with 15,727.42 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 63 million to close at 195.973 million shares from 132.942 million shares previously. Trading value rose to Rs6.789 billion from Rs4.579 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.836 trillion from Rs6.823 trillion.

Out of 338 companies active in the session, 171 closed in green, 138 in red and 29 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Topline Securities said equities had a positive day on Tuesday, with the benchmark index opening in the green zone.

The MSCI Semi-Annual Review, the global benchmark indices provider, for its Frontier Market FM100 Index added four companies (Pakistan Oilfields, TRG, Systems Limited, and Lucky Cement), which resulted in the aforesaid buying momentum and kept blue-chip stocks in the limelight throughout the day, said Topline Securities.

Systems Limited, Engro, Indus Motor, Dawood Hercules and Pak Elektron added 152 points, cumulatively.

On the flip side, TRG, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd and Oil and Gas Development Company witnessed some profit taking as they lost 30 points collectively.

Highest gainer was Allawasaya Tex, up Rs181.38 to close at Rs2,599.88/share, followed by Mehmood Tex, up Rs60.60 to end at Rs868.60/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Sapphire Fiber, down Rs89.99 to close at Rs1,140.01/share, followed by Thal Ind Corp, down Rs12.99 to end at Rs260.01/share.

Arif Habib Ltd in its note said, “Investor’s sentiments were improved in comparison to the previous few sessions owing to the positive news (MSCI inclusion) and hence comparatively better volumes were observed in the market.”

Mainboard volumes comparatively improved; whereas decent volumes were observed in the third-tier stocks as well.

Sectors that contributed to the performance included fertilisers (+61.1 points), technology and communication (+52.9 points), cement (+21.8 points), commercial banks (+12.6 points) and investment banks/inv cos/securities cos (+11.8 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 18.585 million shares traded; its scrip decreased by 2 paisa to end at Rs1.39/share.

It was followed by TPL Properties with 18.514 million shares that closed higher by Rs1.40 to stand at Rs20.15/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Pak Elektron, Unity Foods Ltd, TRG Pak Ltd, Bankislami Pakistan, Cnergyico PK, Ghani Glo Hol and Sui North Gas Pipeline Limited.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 210.996 million shares from 147.369 million shares recorded previously.